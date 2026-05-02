Trump ties Iran action to market resilience

Washington, May 2 (IANS) President Donald Trump said that US military action against Iran was carried out despite expectations of a sharp economic shock, arguing that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons outweighed risks to markets and oil prices.

Speaking at an event with seniors in Florida, Trump said he had warned advisers that the move could rattle the economy. “I thought the stock market would go down by 25 per cent. I thought that oil prices would be at much higher than they are right now,” he said.

“But we have no choice,” he added. “We can't let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump said the US used B-2 bombers in the operation. “We stopped them with B-2 bombers. If we didn't do that, we would have had a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He said Iran’s military capacity had been severely damaged. “They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment,” he said, adding that “their ships are gone.”

The president said he expected broader regional fallout if Iran had advanced its nuclear programme. “Israel would have been blown to pieces, the Middle East would have been blown to pieces. I think Europe would have been blown to pieces,” he said.

Trump said he had briefed economic officials before the action. “We just hit the highest price in the history of the stock market,” he said. “Now I'm going to upset the apple cart for you.”

He said the administration braced for turbulence but saw limited immediate impact. “I'm surprised,” he said. “I thought oil would be much, much higher… they're not nearly as high as I thought.”

He explained the global energy supply dynamics, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route. “It's all locked up in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, referring to oil shipments. “When all of that comes out, you're going to see prices dropping on gasoline like you've never seen.”

Trump linked the military move to what he described as a strong domestic economy. “The stock market is rocking and rolling,” he said. “More Americans are working today… than at any time in the history of our country.”

He said the decision reflected a broader strategy of pairing economic strength with security action. “We built up this great thing and then… we have to break the eggs a little bit,” he said.

Trump also criticised allies, saying the United States received “no help from NATO,” though he added, “we didn't need it.”

He said operations were ongoing and cautioned against drawing early conclusions. “I don't like talking about it until the jobs are finished,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about a fifth of global oil supplies and has long been a flashpoint in tensions between the United States and Iran. Disruptions there can quickly affect global prices, with implications for major importers including India.

US policy toward Iran has shifted between diplomacy and military pressure over the years, with Tehran’s nuclear ambitions at the centre of the dispute. The latest remarks highlight the continuing volatility in West Asia and its impact on energy markets and global security.

--IANS

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