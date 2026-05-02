Trump tells lawmakers war against Iran has 'terminated' as 60-day deadline arrives

Washington, May 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump told lawmakers that the war against Iran has "terminated," as the military action -- which was launched without Congressional approval -- has reached a 60-day legal deadline.

"There has been no exchange of fire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026," Trump was quoted by Politico as saying in a letter to congressional leaders.

"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump said.

According to the report, the latest move is an effort to quelch the fight over the need for Congress to approve the conflict, Xinhua reported.

Under the War Powers Resolution adopted in 1973, the president -- after notifying Congress of the use of military force -- must terminate the action within 60 days, unless Congress authorizes continued military action.

The United States and Israel launched major combat operations against Iran on February 28. The Trump administration formally notified Congress on March 2 of the military action, meaning the 60-day legal deadline would expire on May 1.

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday said that negotiations with the Iranians remain uncertain, warning he is “not satisfied” with current proposals while keeping both diplomacy and military action on the table.

​“They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens,” Trump told reporters before departing on Marine One.

​He described Iran’s leadership as fragmented and unable to reach a consensus. “They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up,” he said, adding the leadership was “very disjointed” and marked by internal divisions.

​Trump argued that internal discord was weakening Tehran’s negotiating position. He said leaders “are not getting along with each other” and “don’t know who the leader is”, complicating talks.

​He also claimed Iran’s military had been significantly degraded. According to Trump, the country has “no navy”, “no air force”, and limited defence capability following the recent conflict.

​Despite the sharp rhetoric, Trump said he preferred a diplomatic solution. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of him and finish him forever, or do we want to try and make a deal?” he said. “I'd prefer not, on a human basis.”

​At the same time, he made clear that military action remained an option if talks fail. “Those are the options,” Trump said, outlining a choice between escalation and negotiation.

--IANS

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