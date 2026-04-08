Trump spoke to Netanyahu on Iran ceasefire framework: White House

Washington, April 8 (IANS) US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to close the deal on a ceasefire framework with Iran, a White House official told IANS.

The official further mentioned that Trump had also spoken to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir regarding the same.

“President Trump spoke with PM Netanyahu and the Pakistani Field Marshal to close the deal,” the senior Trump administration official told IANS.

No further details were provided.

The calls came as the United States moved to pause planned military strikes on Iran and open a two-week window for negotiations tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he would suspend attacks for two weeks, contingent on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe” reopening of the key shipping route.

Iran signalled conditional acceptance of the pause, saying it would halt operations if attacks stopped and allow limited safe passage through the strait during the period.

A White House official said Israel had agreed to the two-week pause, aligning with the US position as efforts to stabilise the situation intensified.

Pakistan has also been involved in diplomatic outreach, with its leadership engaging both sides as discussions progressed ahead of a deadline set by Trump.

The administration has framed the pause as part of a broader strategy following military operations.

“This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

“From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation,” she said.

“Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days.”

Leavitt said the military campaign created conditions for negotiations.

“The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace,” she said.

She also linked the outcome to developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Additionally, President Trump got the Strait of Hormuz reopened,” she said.

Trump had earlier said the United States had received a proposal from Iran and that “almost all” points of contention had been agreed upon, describing it as a workable basis for negotiations.

The two-week pause is intended to allow time to finalise a broader agreement as talks continue.

The White House has said further details on the operation and negotiations will be shared separately.

--IANS

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