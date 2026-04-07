Trump signals US role in rebuilding Iran

Washington, April 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signalled that the United States could play a role in rebuilding Iran if a deal is reached, even as he warned of sweeping destruction if negotiations fail.

“We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation,” Trump said, suggesting a post-conflict role for Washington.

The remark came alongside a stark warning about potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure. “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated… every power plant… burning, exploding and never to be used again,” he said.

Trump added that such destruction was not his preferred outcome. “We don’t want that to happen,” he said, noting that rebuilding could take decades. “It will take them 100 years to rebuild.”

The President framed the approach as a mix of pressure and opportunity, urging Iran to meet US demands before a deadline. “They have till tomorrow… now we’ll see what happens,” he said.

He said the United States was dealing with “a active, willing participant on the other side” and expressed cautious optimism about negotiations.

At the same time, he made clear that reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring “free traffic of oil” would be central to any agreement.

Reporting by The Wall Street Journal noted that Trump has warned of targeting “bridges and power plants” if Tehran does not comply, underscoring the escalation risk.

Trump also indicated that US involvement could extend beyond military objectives. “We may even get involved… and you know what? If that’s the case, the last thing we want to do is start with power plants,” he said.

The dual messaging reflects a strategy of coercive diplomacy — combining threats of force with incentives for cooperation.

Historically, US-led reconstruction efforts in the Middle East have been complex and controversial, often involving long-term commitments and mixed outcomes.

The possibility of rebuilding Iran, even as military operations continue, signals that Washington may be preparing for multiple scenarios.

--IANS

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