Trump says US struck Iran over nukes

Washington, March 18 (IANS) President Donald Trump said the United States carried out military action against Iran to stop it from acquiring nuclear weapons, claiming the operation had significantly weakened Tehran’s military capabilities.

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon, and they now understand that very strongly,” Trump said during remarks at the White House on Saint Patrick’s Day.

He said the US moved after concluding that Iran was close to developing such weapons. “We thought we had to do something about very bad people who want to have nuclear weapons. We can’t allow that,” he said.

Trump described the action as recent and decisive. “We took a little bit of a journey, a little bit of an excursion over the last two weeks,” he said, adding that the US is now “way ahead of schedule”.

He claimed the strikes caused widespread damage to Iran’s military infrastructure. “We knocked out their navy, their air force, their anti-aircraft equipment, their radar, and their leaders,” Trump said.

The president also referred to the use of strategic bombers. “If we didn’t send the B-2 bombers in, they would have had it… we can’t let that happen,” he said.

Trump characterised the operation as effective but necessary rather than celebratory. “It’s been amazing militarily, but it’s something that had to be done, unfortunately, I say,” he said. “We don’t do it with glee.”

He praised the US armed forces for executing the mission. “We have the most powerful military in the world, and people see that,” he said, adding, “The men and women of our military, I pay them my highest love and compliments.”

Trump suggested that the action had already altered Iran’s position. “We’re knocking them for a loop,” he said.

The remarks came during a ceremonial event marking US-Ireland ties, where Trump noted he had spent the day with Irish leaders but referenced Iran in the same breath. “I spent my whole day with the Irish. And I should have been spending it with the Iranians, but that’s… in a different sense,” he said.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who was present at the event, did not directly address the US military action in his remarks. However, he stressed the importance of diplomacy and peace in global conflicts.

“Dialogue, negotiation, and de-escalation are the ways to make progress,” Martin said. He added that there is a need for “progress and peace in the Middle East” and “a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine”.

He also noted that “too many people are dying as a result of conflict across the world” and called for efforts “to create a better future”.

Trump’s comments placed the Iran issue at the centre of his remarks, despite the ceremonial setting. His statements underscored the administration’s position that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a top priority.

--IANS

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