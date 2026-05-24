Trump says Iran talks unlike Obama deal

Washington, May 24, (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his administration's ongoing negotiations with Iran, sharply criticising the Obama-era nuclear agreement and asserting that the current talks would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama was "one of the worst deals ever made by our Country".

“It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon," the US President wrote.

"Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration -- THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!"

The remarks came after Trump announced that a broad regional understanding involving Iran and several Middle Eastern nations was close to finalisation following calls with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

Trump said the current negotiations were moving forward carefully and that his administration was in no hurry to conclude an agreement.

"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," he added.

Trump also indicated that pressure on Iran would continue until a formal agreement was completed.

"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed," he wrote.

"Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!"

The US President described relations with Tehran as increasingly stable despite years of hostility between the two countries.

"Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one," he said.

At the same time, Trump reiterated Washington's core demand that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon.

"They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," he wrote.

Trump also praised the support of regional countries involved in the diplomatic outreach and linked the effort to the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered agreements aimed at normalising relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

"I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords," he said.

Trump even floated the possibility of Iran eventually becoming part of the broader regional arrangement.

"And, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!" he wrote.

Earlier, Trump had said an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between the United States, Iran and regional partners.

He also said he had spoken separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that discussions were progressing positively.

--IANS

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