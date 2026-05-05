Trump says Iran ‘has no military left’

Washington, May 5 (IANS) President Donald Trump said US military action against Iran was “going very well” and asserted that Tehran’s capabilities had been largely destroyed, warning that it must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the White House during an event marking National Small Business Week, Trump said the operation was necessary to prevent a greater threat. “We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump said Iran’s military infrastructure had been severely weakened. “They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. They have no radar. They have no nothing,” Trump said.

He added that Iran’s leadership had also been disrupted. “They have no leaders, actually. The leaders happen to be gone also,” he said.

Trump described the campaign as limited but effective. “I call it a mini war,” he said, while insisting that US forces were achieving their objectives.

He pushed back against criticism of the operation, including polling that suggested weak public support. “They said only 32 per cent of the people like it… but when you explain it… it wouldn’t be 32 per cent,” Trump said.

The president also emphasised US military strength. “We have the greatest military in the world,” he said.

Trump linked the conflict to global energy markets, noting that earlier fears of a sharp rise in oil prices had not materialised. “They thought that energy would be at $300… and it’s like at $100… and I think going down,” he said.

He suggested that supply constraints were easing and that prices could fall further once the conflict stabilises.

Despite the military action, Trump said financial markets remained strong. “We have a stock market that hit — even with this military operation — all new highs,” he said.

--IANS

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