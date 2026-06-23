June 23, 2026 8:52 AM हिंदी

Trump ties Iran sanctions relief to US farm purchases

Trump ties Iran sanctions relief to US farm purchases

Washington, June 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said any sanctions relief granted to Iran would be tied to purchases of American agricultural products, while insisting that Tehran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon under an emerging agreement being negotiated between the two countries.

Speaking at the White House after signing executive orders on quantum technology, Trump offered his most detailed public comments yet on the state of ongoing negotiations with Iran, describing the talks as productive and saying shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had returned to normal levels.

“We have an open strait and we have a country that will never have a nuclear weapon, will never, ever have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

The remarks came as Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation continued negotiations with Iranian officials in Switzerland, where discussions have focused on the future of Iran's nuclear programme, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and regional deconfliction mechanisms.

Trump said the administration was considering sanctions relief, but indicated that any unfrozen funds would be channelled towards food purchases from the United States.

“One of the things that we are doing also, and it came up last night, is money that's being unfrozen is going to be used to buy food,” he said. “And the food's going to be bought exclusively through the United States from our farmers.”

He added: “Corn, soybeans, all of the things they need are going to be bought from our farmers.”

Asked whether easing sanctions could allow Iran to rebuild its military capabilities, Trump said the understanding was that the money would be used for humanitarian purposes.

“They're supposed to use money to buy food for their people, because right now their people are very hungry,” he said.

The President also expressed confidence that the negotiations were moving in the right direction.

“We're doing very well in terms of negotiating a fair and reasonable deal,” he said.

While declining to discuss specific enforcement mechanisms, Trump warned that the United States would respond if Iran failed to comply with any agreement.

“If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do,” he said.

Trump rejected suggestions that Tehran had gained leverage in the negotiations and argued that recent military operations had significantly weakened Iran's capabilities.

“Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their leaders are all dead. Their whole country is a mess. Their economy is shot,” he said.

He also praised Vance's role in the talks.

“I think that they're doing a fantastic job,” Trump said. “I watched his news conference from Switzerland. He's a very smart guy. He did a great job.”

The President further claimed that energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had rebounded strongly following recent tensions.

“We took in more oil yesterday than has ever gone through the strait,” he said. “The strait is totally open.”

--IANS

lkj/rs

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