Shenzhen, Nov 19 (IANS) The highly anticipated first trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.

Xi on Wednesday welcomed Trump at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province. Amid welcome music, Xi and Trump shook hands warmly. Honour guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army presented arms to salute, and a girl handed the US leader a bouquet.

The national flags of China and the United States fluttered in the wind as a military band played the national anthems of the two countries, and fighter jets flew overhead in salute. The two heads of state waved to a welcoming young crowd, reports Xinhua news agency.

Xi recalled his state visit to the United States in September this year, when the U.S. presidential couple came to the airport in person and hosted a grand welcome ceremony, noting that China is a nation with a tradition of courtesy that values reciprocating goodwill.

Extending his welcome to Trump for visiting China again, Xi said that he looks forward to conducting in-depth exchanges with the U.S. president on major issues concerning bilateral relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the global landscape to advance a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.

Trump thanked Xi for greeting him in person at the airport and for the special arrangements by the Chinese side. He said it is a great pleasure to visit China again, calling China a great country and Xi a great leader.

Trump said that every meeting with Xi had been very pleasant, and he believes that the visit will further advance bilateral relations and achieve complete success.

Trump plans to discuss reducing nuclear weapons with the leaders of China and Russia, but US officials do not expect the three-way meeting to produce an agreement.

The meeting will conclude Trump's visit to China, White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales said during a briefing on his planned trip to the Philippines and China.

A senior US official described the planned talks as the beginning of a conversation about reducing nuclear arsenals, rather than negotiations expected to yield an immediate pact.

"We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Trump intends to discuss Iran during the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Ukraine is not expected to be on the agenda, the official said. Discussions with Russia about Ukraine are proceeding separately.

The nuclear discussions form part of an itinerary combining regional diplomacy with efforts to implement existing trade arrangements.

On trade, a senior US official said discussions with China would focus on implementing existing arrangements rather than announcing a new tariff agreement.

The official said US Trade Representative and Treasury officials had met Chinese counterparts through the Board of Trade earlier this week. Their discussions covered potential tariff changes and non-tariff barriers that could undermine the value of an agreement.

Washington remains dissatisfied with the pace and volume of Chinese shipments of rare earths and related products, the official said. That concern was part of the reason an arrangement referred to as the Busan agreement received a two-month extension rather than six months.

Trump is expected to raise the issue with Xi, the official said.

--IANS

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