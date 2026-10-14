Trump promises $5,000 to every adult if Republicans win Congress

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump promised every adult American citizen $5,000 if Republicans keep control of both chambers of Congress, telling a midterm rally in Wasilla, Alaska, that tariff revenue would pay for it.

"If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I'm going to give all adult citizens in the United States $5,000. And only Republicans can do that because the Democrats can't, because we're taking in massive amounts of money," Trump said, adding that the money came from tariffs.

He said "the Trump dividend that you get must be spent in the United States of America". He repeated the pledge at the end of the speech.

Trump did not say how the payments would be made, when, or what they would cost. Any such payout would need Congress to approve it.

"If the Democrats win, you will have a 1929 style economic depression," he said.

The President was campaigning for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan three weeks before the November 3 elections. He called Democrat Mary Peltola "no show Mary". Early voting begins on October 19.

On Iran, Trump said Tehran "will not have a nuclear weapon" and that the war "is going to end very soon and when it does, your prices are going to come tumbling down".

"We opened the Straits," he said. "We've been taking more oil out of the Straits now than we did before the war started, believe it or not. We control the Straits."

"Wait till you see what we do to Iran, because we sort of had it, you know, we've had it," he said, without giving details.

On stage, Trump granted a full pardon to Mark Spurlock and signed pardons for two Anchorage diesel mechanics, Zachary Schubach and Patrick Fleming, who had been convicted of Clean Air Act violations for modifying vehicle emissions controls.

"They want to put them in jail for ten years because they fixed an engine," Trump said.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr told the rally the Commission "will vote this month to invest an additional $162 million to expand high speed internet in Alaska".

Trump attacked Canada, saying "they have ripped us off for years but no longer", and accused Democrats of allowing "25 million people to pour across our borders". He did not back up the figure.

He spoke at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center. His two-day trip also takes him to Nevada, Arizona and Montana.

Fuel prices have become a central issue in the campaign, and Gulf tensions keep pressure on oil markets that India watches closely.

--IANS

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