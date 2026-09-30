Trump plans to rename AI ‘superintelligence’

Washington, Sep 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he would officially rename artificial intelligence “superintelligence”, while backing industry self-regulation and pledging to preserve America’s technological lead over China.

Speaking at a meeting and luncheon with technology leaders, Trump said a document announcing the change would be signed. He also said companies would work with local communities to make data centres more financially beneficial to residents.

“We're going to be renaming it superintelligence, officially renaming it,” Trump said.

He argued that the word artificial did not accurately describe the technology. At a separate announcement launching America.gov, he said the administration would use the abbreviation SI.

“This isn't -- this is extreme intelligence. It's superior intelligence,” he said.

The president linked the proposed name change to a broader push to expand the technology while maintaining US leadership. He praised the executives gathered with him and said the industry could prove bigger than the Industrial Revolution.

Asked whether the participants believed no guardrails or regulation were necessary, Trump emphasised self-regulation alongside existing law enforcement.

“Well, there's a belief that there should be tremendous self-regulation,” he said.

He cited the Department of Justice and the FBI as institutions that could address wrongdoing. His remarks did not set out specific new regulatory requirements or explain how industry self-regulation would operate.

At the America.gov event, Trump said he wanted technology companies to behave honestly and remain trustworthy. He said government agencies could intervene if people took a dangerous path.

Trump also warned against technological collaboration with China that could expose American knowledge and secrets.

“You know, somebody said, oh, let's do a joint venture. Let's work together with China. But if we do that, we're going to be giving a lot of secrets,” he said.

He described the competition as primarily between the United States and China, asserting that no other country occupied a meaningful third position.

“We're leading now over China and everyone else, and I want to keep it that way,” Trump said.

He said he had discussed the technology with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but had limited that discussion because he wanted to protect America’s advantage. He also said the two countries worked together in other areas.

At the luncheon, Trump said technology companies had agreed to work more closely with communities hosting data centres. Possible assistance could include energy supplies, education and financial support for teachers and other residents.

“And they've all agreed that that's a very positive,” he said.

Trump asserted that areas with data centres had become wealthier and experienced lower taxes. He did not provide figures or identify specific communities in those remarks.

He said companies wanted communities to be safe and happy, and warned that difficulties finding suitable locations could push projects overseas or elsewhere in the United States.

Asked about an initial public offering and safety concerns, Trump said a statement would be released summarising the meeting. He did not directly address the offering in his response.

The remarks accompanied the launch of America.gov, which the administration presented as a single gateway to federal information and services.

--IANS

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