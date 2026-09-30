First US passport to go fully online

Washington, Sep 30 (IANS) Americans applying for their first passport will be able to complete the entire process online beginning next year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced as President Donald Trump launched a single digital portal for federal services.

The planned change would remove the current requirement for first-time applicants to appear at a passport acceptance facility, such as a post office, library or local government office.

“Starting next year, Americans will be able to apply for their first passport entirely online,” Rubio said at the launch of America.gov in Washington.

The announcement has particular relevance for naturalised citizens and US-born members of immigrant communities, including millions of Indian Americans who require American passports for international travel.

Rubio said the present system sends applicants through several stages even after they find the information they need on the State Department website.

“Today, if you need your first passport, you start at the State Department's website,” Rubio said. “There's a lot of information up there, but if you actually want to apply, that is where the maze starts.”

Under the proposed system, applicants will be able to use America.gov to submit their information, upload photographs and move through the application process.

“No printing forms, no drugstore hostage photo, no appointment, no line, no middleman that you're paying to do something that should be available to you,” Rubio said. “You tell America.gov what you're trying to do and it walks you through every single step.”

The administration did not provide a precise launch date for online first-time applications beyond saying that the service would become available next year.

Trump signed an executive order establishing America.gov as the central online point for people seeking federal information and services.

The White House said passport renewals and Medicare enrolment would become available on America.gov later this year. First-time passport applications would follow under the State Department’s separate expansion announced by Rubio.

The executive order described America.gov as a “unified digital front door” to the federal government.

“America.gov will not be merely another website, search engine, or directory of Government links,” the order said.

It said users would be able to sign in, ask questions in plain language, receive answers and complete transactions when legally authorised and technically available.

The General Services Administration, National Design Studio and Office of Management and Budget were directed to operate the platform and connect it with Login.gov, the federal government’s existing authentication service.

The order covers online federal services used by more than 100,000 people during a 12-month period. Internal Revenue Service tax filing and national-security-sensitive services provided by the defence and intelligence agencies are excluded.

OMB was given 90 days to issue implementation guidance. Agencies must then identify eligible services and connect their digital forms, dashboards and application systems with America.gov.

The order requires the platform to minimise data collection, use secure authentication and preserve agency control over government records. It also says people must retain access to existing in-person, telephone, postal and agency-specific services.

First-time adult passport applicants currently must appear in person, submit proof of US citizenship and identification, provide a photograph and pay the required fees. Eligible adults renewing an existing passport can already complete that process online.

--IANS

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