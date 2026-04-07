Trump invokes faith in Iran war rhetoric

Washington, April 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump invoked religious language to justify US actions in the Iran conflict, saying he believed “God supports” the American position.

“I do. Because God is good,” Trump said when asked if he believed divine backing existed for the war. “God wants to see people taken care of.”

The remarks came during a wide-ranging White House news conference where Trump also discussed military operations and diplomatic efforts.

He said he did not “enjoy” the conflict. “I don’t like what’s happening,” he said. “I don’t enjoy it.”

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also used religious imagery, describing the rescue of a stranded airman in terms of Easter symbolism. He said the pilot was “shot down on a Friday, Good Friday… rescued on Sunday… a pilot reborn”.

Trump himself linked the successful rescue to divine intervention. “God was watching us… it was the Easter… God was watching us,” he said.

According to The Washington Post, Trump said he believed God supports US actions in Iran, even as the conflict intensifies.

The report noted that Trump has increasingly framed the war in religious terms while raising the possibility of broader strikes.

The President also emphasised moral justification for the conflict, pointing to human rights conditions in Iran. “They want freedom,” he said, referring to Iranian citizens.

The use of religious rhetoric adds a new dimension to US messaging on the war, combining strategic arguments with moral and ideological framing.

--IANS

lkj/rs