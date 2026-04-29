Trump hosts King Charles, revives old bonds

Washington, April 29 (IANS) On a bright morning at the White House, President Donald Trump stood beneath fluttering American and British flags and welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla with a mix of ceremony, nostalgia and personal recollection — a carefully staged moment that sought to frame a centuries-old relationship as both enduring and evolving.

“What a beautiful British day this is,” Trump began, setting a tone that blended warmth with theatrical flair. Calling it “a tremendous privilege” to host the British monarch, the president acknowledged the historical irony of honouring the Crown in the year marking America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

Yet, Trump argued, the connection ran deeper than history’s conflicts.

“Americans have had no closer friends than the British,” he said, describing a shared heritage rooted in “moral courage” and an “English faith in standing firm for what is right, good and true.”

The arrival ceremony itself was steeped in military tradition. More than 200 performers took part in the pre-ceremony programme, with bands, drum corps and ceremonial guards representing all branches of the US armed forces — including, for the first time, a Space Force Honor Guard formation.

Cannons fired as the national anthems of both countries were played. Military units stood in formation across the South Lawn, while senior officials — including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — watched from the front rows.

Behind the spectacle was a careful choreography of symbolism. Trump invoked shared wartime alliances and cultural ties, recalling how British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin Roosevelt “met on a ship in the North Atlantic to outline a vision for the free world.”

Giving a personal touch, Trump recounted his mother’s admiration for the British royal family. “My mother had a crush on Charles,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The King was positioned not only as a visiting dignitary but as a living link to history. Trump noted that Charles would soon become “the very first British king ever to address a joint session of the United States Congress,” a moment he framed as a powerful sign of reconciliation between former adversaries.

“If John Adams and George Washington… could see that site, they might be absolutely shocked,” Trump said. “But probably only for a moment.”

That historical echo was reinforced in the exchange of gifts.

Trump presented the King with a custom facsimile of an 18th-century letter from John Adams to John Jay, recounting Adams’s meeting with King George III — a moment that marked the fragile beginning of diplomatic ties after the American Revolution.

The King’s gift carried its own layered meaning: a framed facsimile of the 1879 design plans for the Resolute Desk, the iconic Oval Office fixture crafted from the timbers of a British ship and presented to the United States as a gesture of goodwill in the 19th century.

For the First Lady and the Queen, the exchange was more personal. Melania Trump offered Tiffany silver teaspoons and a jar of White House honey — a nod to Queen Camilla’s interest in beekeeping — while the Queen presented a brooch designed by British jeweller Fiona Rae.

The day’s events extended beyond ceremony into a softer display of cultural diplomacy.

At the White House Tennis Pavilion, Melania Trump and Queen Camilla jointly hosted a group of students in an educational programme using virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Students explored British landmarks — from Stonehenge to Buckingham Palace — through immersive headsets, before examining American historical artefacts using AI-enabled glasses.

“Today, students all over the world can visit historically important sites, learn about the past, and be inspired,” the First Lady said. “Our children don’t need to board airplanes to experience history anymore.”

The interaction was informal at times. Students asked questions, offered devices to the Queen, and received gifts — including copies of Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse. The First Lady handed out her challenge coin, a small but symbolic gesture of engagement.

Later, as the visit drew to a close, the choreography returned.

King Charles’s visit — and his planned address to Congress — comes at a moment when both countries are navigating shifting geopolitical dynamics, including tensions with China and ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

--IANS

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