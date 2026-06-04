June 04, 2026 11:22 AM हिंदी

Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Chunky Panday has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in Scotland.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a couple of images where he is seen striking poses with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and David Dhawan. For the caption, Chunky wrote, “Finally got to play a doctor #drgulati. Had a blast filming #haijawanitohishqhonahai in Scotland. I’m sure you’ll enjoy it while watching it in cinemas tomorrow.”

The first image shows Chunky Panday wrapping his arm around Varun as they pose together. In the next, he is seen posing solo. The third image features the veteran actor getting goofy with Mrunal Thakur.

Talking about "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," the upcoming movie is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Maniesh Paul. Mouni Roy will be making a guest appearance in the film. The upcoming romantic comedy is slated to release on June 5.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar got emotional while talking about David Dhawan’s direction. In an Instagram post, he revealed that the project is expected to be the veteran filmmaker’s last film.

KJo penned an emotional note that read, “Yesterday, when I went to Davidji’s celebration, he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire Genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment!”

Karan Johar added, “What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration. He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity… There’s NO opposing that!!! Here’s to your summer blockbuster with your son….. DAVID DHAWAN… NO 1 man always.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/

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Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’