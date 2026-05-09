Trump honours bereaved mothers at White House Mother’s Day event, highlights family policies

Washington, May 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used a White House event ahead of Mother’s Day to honour bereaved mothers while highlighting his administration’s record on border security, drug control and family-focused policies.

Speaking in the Rose Garden, Trump addressed “angel moms” and “Gold Star moms,” calling them “very special people” and acknowledging their loss. “For millions of American families, Sunday will be filled with love and gratitude and joy,” he said, adding, “I had a great mother, by the way.”

The president said many of the mothers present had “stood up for their children, both in life and in a very profound loss,” and described their experiences as “terrible loss, many cases.”

He linked their grief to his immigration policies, saying some had “saw their precious children stolen from them by the open border policies of the radical left.” He added: “These incredibly brave and resilient women have turned terrible tragedy into unyielding resolve.”

Trump asserted that his administration had tightened border controls. “We’ve rapidly turned the worst and most dangerous border in the history of our country into the strongest border in American history,” he said, claiming, “for the past 11 months we have zero, zero” illegal entries.

He also tied border enforcement to drug interdiction. “The flood of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by 59 per cent, and the drugs coming in by sea are down by 97 per cent,” Trump said, adding that efforts on land routes would also improve.

At the event, Trump recognised several mothers by name, including Mary Ann Mendoza, Tammy Nobles and Jacqueline Medina, and said: “What you have to go through is disgraceful.”

He also paid tribute to Gold Star families, recalling the story of Marine Capt. Jesse Melton. “Jesse gave his life for our country,” Trump said, adding, “America is a strong and free nation today because of people like your great son.”

The president criticised the previous administration over the Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan, calling it “gross incompetence” and saying, “That should have never happened.”

Trump highlighted legislative and policy initiatives aimed at families. He said his administration passed “the largest tax cuts in American history” and expanded the child tax credit “to $2,200.” He added that the government was “giving every American newborn child $1,000 automatically to invest.”

On healthcare, Trump said, “We cut drug prices now with the Favored Nations… we cut them by 50, 60, 70 per cent,” claiming the US now pays “the lowest drug prices in the world.”

He also outlined efforts to “make it easier than ever before to start a family by lowering the price of IVF” and reducing regulatory barriers.

Closing his remarks, Trump said: “America’s moms are raising… the future of our country,” and called motherhood “the most important job there is.” He added: “I just want to wish you all a very Happy Mother’s Day.”

Mother’s Day is observed in the United States on the second Sunday of May and is widely marked with family gatherings and tributes. The White House has traditionally used the occasion to recognise mothers, including those who have lost children in military service or violent incidents.

--IANS

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