Trump hails US 250th anniversary of independence, attacks communism

Washington, July 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used a speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening to mark the eve of the 250th anniversary of American independence, celebrating the nation's history, praising its founders and launching a forceful attack on communism as he urged Americans to defend what he called the country's unique identity.

Trump described the anniversary as "one of the most extraordinary days in the history of the world" and called the United States "the most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history."

"Tomorrow we mark 250 years of glorious independence and 250 years of majestic American freedom," Trump said. "At 250 years, America is the oldest republic on earth. We are the freest people on earth. We have the most righteous and enduring constitution on earth."

The President paid tribute to the four presidents whose faces are carved into Mount Rushmore. He described George Washington as "the father of our country", Thomas Jefferson as "the author of the Declaration of Independence", Abraham Lincoln as "the great emancipator and saviour of our union", and Theodore Roosevelt as "the man who built America into a global superpower."

Trump said the United States had flourished because of its culture and national character, arguing that "American liberty is not endured for 250 years merely because of words on paper."

"There is no American freedom without American culture. And there is no American founding without the American people," he said.

A large part of the address focused on what Trump described as ideological threats facing the country. He warned of "a resurgence of the communist menace in our land" and said communism represented "a mortal threat to American liberty."

"Communism is the enemy of free people everywhere," he said. "You can be loyal to Karl Marx, or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist, or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both."

Trump also criticised those who, he said, portrayed America's past negatively.

"As for those who peddle Marx's lies about our heritage, who tell our children that we live on stolen land or that our heroes were oppressors... they're trying to tear down the great American character," he said.

The President devoted part of his remarks to highlighting what he described as American achievements in science, technology, industry and defence. He said the country was experiencing record investment and renewed manufacturing growth.

"Our country today is doing better than it's ever done before," Trump said, adding that "USD19.2 trillion" in investments was "pouring into the United States right now from all over the world." He also credited tariffs and his election victory for encouraging companies to build new factories in the country.

Referring briefly to foreign policy, Trump said the United States had "knocked the hell out of Iran" and claimed Tehran was eager to reach a settlement. He also asserted that the United States had regained international respect after what he described as a period of national decline.

Concluding the speech, Trump linked the nation's 250th anniversary to his broader vision for the country's future.

"Tomorrow we reach a milestone like no other," he said. "This is not an ending. This is only the beginning of the golden age of America." He ended by wishing Americans a happy Independence Day.

The speech formed part of nationwide celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The milestone has prompted commemorative events across the United States, with federal, state and local authorities organising ceremonies, historical programmes and public celebrations throughout the year.

Mount Rushmore has become one of the signature venues for presidential Independence Day events. Carved into the granite of South Dakota's Black Hills, the monument honours Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, whose leadership is widely associated with the nation's founding, preservation, expansion and emergence as a global power.

--IANS

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