May 05, 2026 4:53 AM हिंदी

Trump flags Iran threat to shipping lane

Trump flags Iran threat to shipping lane (File Image)

Washington, May 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said that Iran had fired on vessels linked to "unrelated nations" amid tensions around a United States-led maritime effort, raising fresh concerns over security in a key global shipping route.

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship," Trump said on Monday in a social media post.

He urged greater allied participation in the mission.

"Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" he added.

The comments come as Washington advances "Project Freedom", a maritime initiative aimed at securing commercial shipping lanes.

Trump said US forces had engaged Iranian boats.

"We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It's all they have left," he added.

He said there had been a limited impact on shipping so far.

"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump added.

Trump also announced a military briefing scheduled for Tuesday.

"Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning," he said.

Trump's reference to a South Korean vessel suggests the risk of broader international involvement beyond direct US-Iran tensions.

His call for Seoul to join the effort signals Washington's push for allied support.

The United States has increased naval activity in the region, citing the need to protect shipping and maintain freedom of navigation.

Iran has warned against foreign military presence near its waters.

The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

A significant share of global crude flows through it each day.

--IANS

int/lkj/ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Trump flags Iran threat to shipping lane (File Image)

Trump flags Iran threat to shipping lane

Missiles launched towards UAE from Iran: Defence Ministry (File Image)

Missiles launched towards UAE from Iran: Defence Ministry

Three Indians injured in UAE after Iran's attack (File Image)

Three Indians injured in UAE after Iran's attack

IPL 2026: Bowlers showed character to pull things back from 90/1, says SKY after MI win

IPL 2026: Bowlers showed character to pull things back from 90/1, says SKY after MI win

IPL 2026: Left answerless, Pant seeks some luck for LSG in remaining matches

IPL 2026: Left answerless, Pant seeks some luck for LSG in remaining matches

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit, smashing Rickelton guide MI to six-wicket win over LSG (Ld)

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit, smashing Rickelton guide MI to six-wicket win over LSG (Ld)

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton guide Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over LSG

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton guide Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over LSG

Nepal govt to procure 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser from India amid supply shock

Nepal govt to procure 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser from India amid supply shock

Olivia Wilde reacts to recent trolling over her recent red carpet look

Olivia Wilde reacts to recent trolling over her recent red carpet look

ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City aim to build momentum against in-form East Bengal (Credit: X/Mumbai City FC)

ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City aim to build momentum against in-form East Bengal