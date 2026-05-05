Trump flags Iran threat to shipping lane

Washington, May 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said that Iran had fired on vessels linked to "unrelated nations" amid tensions around a United States-led maritime effort, raising fresh concerns over security in a key global shipping route.

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship," Trump said on Monday in a social media post.

He urged greater allied participation in the mission.

"Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" he added.

The comments come as Washington advances "Project Freedom", a maritime initiative aimed at securing commercial shipping lanes.

Trump said US forces had engaged Iranian boats.

"We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It's all they have left," he added.

He said there had been a limited impact on shipping so far.

"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump added.

Trump also announced a military briefing scheduled for Tuesday.

"Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning," he said.

Trump's reference to a South Korean vessel suggests the risk of broader international involvement beyond direct US-Iran tensions.

His call for Seoul to join the effort signals Washington's push for allied support.

The United States has increased naval activity in the region, citing the need to protect shipping and maintain freedom of navigation.

Iran has warned against foreign military presence near its waters.

The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

A significant share of global crude flows through it each day.

--IANS

int/lkj/ksk/khz