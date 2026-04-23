Trump envoy asks FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at World Cup: Report

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) A special envoy to US President Donald Trump has reportedly asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, starting from June 11, after the American president assailed Pope Leo XIV in a social media post.

Trump has launched an unusual and scathing attack on Pope Leo over his opposition to US immigration policy and the war in Iran. He accused the first American Pope of being "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy" in a Truth Social post, drawing criticism from across the political spectrum.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV “unacceptable”.

As per the report of the Financial Times, the plan is an effort to repair the relationship between Trump and Meloni, which soured after the former’s comments against Pope Leo XIV regarding the war with Iran.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," US special envoy Paolo Zampolli was quoted in a report.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, a former world champion failed to qualify for football’s biggest stage for three consecutive editions. Italy's heartbreak came after crashing out on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in play-off, becoming the first World Cup-winning team to miss three consecutive tournaments.

Iran, meanwhile, qualified for a fourth successive World Cup, but after the start of the war, they requested that FIFA move the team's three group matches from the US to Mexico.

Earlier, when FIFA chief Gianni Infantino had met with Trump, he assured him that Iran are "welcome" to take part in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the ​U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

But later, the Iranian sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said that Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup following airstrikes against the country by the United States and Israel.

In response, Trump had posted on Truth Social that "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Iran is scheduled to play at SoFi Stadium against New Zealand June 16 to begin its tournament. It will also play Belgium at the stadium before finishing group play against Mo Salah and Egypt in Seattle June 26.

--IANS

bc/