BCA welcomes vision for Bihar IPL team, says state cricket entering new era

Patna, May 22 (IANS) The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has welcomed the positive views expressed by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal regarding the possibility of Bihar having its own Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in the future. BCA officials said that such encouraging thoughts from a globally renowned industrialist and someone deeply connected to Bihar are highly motivating for the state’s cricket ecosystem, players, and millions of cricket fans.

The Bihar Cricket Association also welcomes remarks made by the Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, regarding the development of cricket in the state and providing better opportunities to players.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal recently highlighted Bihar’s growing cricketing strength and expressed optimism about the state’s potential to have an IPL team in the coming years.

Referring to the emergence of talented cricketers from Bihar and the increasing popularity of the sport in the state, he emphasised that Bihar possesses immense cricketing passion and talent, which could eventually pave the way for an IPL franchise representing the state.

Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Harsh Vardhan said that continuous work has been done over the last 5–6 years to improve cricket infrastructure in Bihar. He said that the efforts are now reflecting in the performances of Bihar players at national platforms, including the Indian Premier League. The BCA president also thanked the Bihar Government for its cooperation and support towards the development of cricket in the state.

BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfeen said that currently, three players from Bihar are associated with IPL franchises. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is with Rajasthan Royals, Saqib Hussain is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mohammad Izhar is associated with Mumbai Indians. He added that these players are performing consistently and contributing significantly to their respective teams. Apart from them, several cricketers from Bihar are also working with IPL franchises as net bowlers.

The BCA Secretary further appreciated the contributions of former BCA President Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, current Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, members of the state cabinet, and senior administrative officials in the development of Bihar cricket. He said that if Bihar cricket receives support from industrialists like Anil Agarwal, it would further accelerate the overall development of cricket infrastructure in the state.

Bihar has always been known for producing talented cricketers. With the continuous development of infrastructure and proper guidance, Bihar cricket is steadily earning a new identity on the national stage.

The association believes that the state has immense potential to become a major cricketing hub in the future.

BCA expressed confidence that with continued support from the Bihar Government and leading industrialists like Mr. Anil Agarwal, young cricketers from the state will receive better facilities, exposure, and opportunities in the coming years. The association reiterated its commitment to the growth of cricket and the development of players in Bihar.

--IANS

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