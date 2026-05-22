IFL 2025-26: Champions Diamond Harbour face Shillong Lajong in the final match

Kalyani, May 22 (IANS) Champions Diamond Harbour FC will face Shillong Lajong FC in the final fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani on Saturday.

Diamond Harbour head into the contest as the newly-crowned champions of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26, having secured the title following a dramatic 1-1 draw against Dempo SC in Goa last Sunday. Shillong Lajong, meanwhile, arrive in Kalyani aiming to finish in second place after a high-scoring 4-2 victory over Rajasthan United.

As per the current standings, Diamond Harbour FC lead the pack with an unassailable 29 points from 13 matches. Shillong Lajong sit in second place with 25 points from the same number of games, level on points with Sreenidi Deccan but ahead on the table.

The previous meeting between the two sides in the league stage on March 14 ended in a tight 2-1 victory for Diamond Harbour. However, Shillong have proven themselves to be formidable opponents, currently boasting an impressive unbeaten run in their last six matches.

Despite having already secured the title, Diamond Harbour head coach Kibu Vicuña will demand his side maintain their high standards in front of their home fans, particularly to finish the season strongly and extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches. Reflecting on the club's remarkable journey, Vicuña expressed immense pride,

"Fantastic feeling to be a part of this unit. So proud, happy, and very satisfied for the whole DHFC family and enjoying the way especially," said Vicuña. "Not only because at the end we got our objective, which was, you know, a dream at the beginning. And the dream came true, and we are in the ISL."

The Spanish tactician also highlighted the underlying philosophy that drove their success. "The vision that they had from the beginning was not only to participate. The vision was to win any tournament that we were playing. This sporting ambition and the vision that DHFC had from the beginning are one of the keys to their success."

Regarding their approach for Saturday's finale, Vicuña was unequivocal. "The same approach as all the games. Try to play our game, be better than the opponent, and create more chances than the opponent. Try to be an offensive team, fight for every single ball, every single challenge."

The home side will look to their potent attacking trio to break down the Shillong defence. Antonio Moyano and Hugo Díaz, both with four goals to their names this campaign, remain central to Diamond Harbour’s creative play. Moyano also leads the team with four assists. Up front, Luka Majcen (four goals) and Jobby Justin (three assists) will be tasked with converting chances against a Shillong backline that has conceded 12 goals this season.

Diamond Harbour forward Girik Khosla echoed his coach's sentiments regarding the team's motivation for the final game, "It will be a positive approach. Personally and from the team's point of view, we want to finish at a top level," Khosla stated. "We will go for all three points. Some players are still hungry to play. We will go all out." When asked about the key to their dominant campaign, he added, "I think unity. As the coach said, it is the vision. The vision of the team and the unity of the team."

For Shillong Lajong, the objective is clear: secure three points to guarantee a second-place finish and potentially put an end to Diamond Harbour's dominance. Head coach Birendra Thapa expressed a strong desire to close the campaign strongly, "As you know, the championship is already decided, but, for me, we want to finish on a good note," said Thapa. "We have not decided whether we are second or third, but we'll go all out for the match tomorrow. If we get second position, it's also a good result for us."

Thapa also spoke highly of his squad's achievement this season, playing with an all-Indian squad. "I think the boys have done tremendously well this season despite playing with an all-Indian squad. The boys have done very well. I'm very proud of my boys and my players, and tomorrow's match will also be an important match. From our side, we'll go all out for the win."

Reflecting on guiding the team to what is arguably their best-ever finish, Thapa added, "It's a great sign. For me, from the time I've taken charge of the team, the club has faith in me. I really thank the club for allowing me to lead the team. The boys have really done well, and it's a great achievement. I think this is the best position the club has ever achieved."

The visitors possess an attacking threat of their own, having averaged nearly two goals per game. Centre-forward Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah and attacking midfielder Phrangki Buam have been the standout performers for the Red Dragons, netting four goals each.

Forward Treimiki Lamurong, with three goals this campaign, reflected on the mood within the Shillong dressing room, "As of now, the feeling we have in our team is very good. Very good feeling. Everyone is happy, but unfortunately, we didn't win this championship. But the feeling is still good," Lamurong shared. He also took a moment to express his gratitude: "I just want to thank all the fans out there who have supported us since the start of the season till now. Without you guys, we would not have reached second place. I just want to say thank you to everyone for your support."

With Diamond Harbour looking to celebrate their title triumph with a home victory and Shillong Lajong aiming to secure the runners-up spot, tomorrow's clash at the Kalyani Stadium promises to be an entertaining encounter between the league's top two sides to finish the season.

--IANS

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