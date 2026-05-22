First chargesheet filed in Nashik TCS harassment case, eight yet to be filed

Nashik, May 22 (IANS) The Nashik Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet on Friday against the accused in the sexual harassment case involving the Nashik BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). A total of nine FIRs have been registered against the accused.

Of these, a chargesheet has currently been filed in only one case.

An official statement issued by the team of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik revealed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) -- which is probing the allegations -- has uncovered evidence regarding the forced religious conversion of the victim, an act that has caused offense to religious sentiments.

The police have also seized original documents used by the accused to alter the victim's name and identity.

Furthermore, digital and technical evidence has been retrieved in the form of WhatsApp chat screenshots obtained from the mobile phones of both the victim and the accused.

The chargesheet names Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan, and Matin Majid Patel as the accused.

Consequently, none of them have been granted bail.

The 1,500-page primary chargesheet was filed before the Additional Sessions and Special Court situated at Nashik Road, under Sections 61(2), 64, 68, 69, 46, 75, 319C(8), 299, 238, 249, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(1)(w)(ii), 3(2)(v), 3(1)(s), and 3(1)(k) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

This marks the first charge-sheet to be filed following the investigation into allegations of rape and causing offense to religious sentiments, which were originally registered at the Deolali Police Station in Nashik. Also, there are eight other FIRs registered by TCS employees at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.

This development has brought some relief to the victim and her supporters who had been demanding swift action.

The case gained widespread attention after details of alleged systematic harassment at the workplace surfaced, triggering outrage across Maharashtra.

Police officials have assured that the probe is being conducted thoroughly to ensure justice. The filing of the detailed charge-sheet is being seen as a crucial milestone that could pave the way for the trial to commence in the near future.

The incident has also sparked discussions about workplace safety, especially for women in large corporate setups in tier-two cities like Nashik. Many employees have called for stricter internal policies and better grievance redressal mechanisms within the IT sector.

--IANS

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