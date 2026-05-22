May 23, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: SRH crush RCB by 55 runs in Hyderabad run-fest, seal statement win

Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in Hyderabad run-fest, seal statement win in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) In a high-scoring thriller played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) powered their way to a commanding 55-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Electing to bat first, SRH piled up a massive 255/4 in 20 overs, riding on explosive knocks from Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen. In reply, RCB managed 200/4 despite fighting half-centuries from Rajat Patidar and contributions from Krunal Pandya and Venkatesh Iyer.

SRH got off to a flying start as Abhishek Sharma smashed 56 off just 22 balls, hammering four fours and five sixes at a strike rate above 250. Travis Head added 26 off 16 before Ishan Kishan took control of the innings with a breathtaking 79 off 46 deliveries. Klaasen then unleashed another brutal assault, blasting 51 from just 24 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy finished unbeaten on 29 off 12 to push SRH beyond the 250-mark.

RCB’s bowlers endured a nightmare outing, with every frontline bowler conceding at least 12 runs per over. Rasikh Salam was the pick of the attack with two wickets, while Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya chipped in with one each.

Chasing a daunting 256, RCB began aggressively through Venkatesh Iyer, who blasted 44 off 19 balls. However, quick wickets of Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal dented the chase. Captain Rajat Patidar kept RCB in the contest with a composed 56 off 39 balls, while Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 41. But the asking rate kept climbing, and SRH’s bowlers maintained control in the latter half of the innings.

Young pacer Eshan Malinga starred with the ball for SRH, returning figures of 2-33 in four overs. Sakib Hussain also impressed with 1-31, while Travis Head chipped in with a wicket as SRH closed out a comprehensive win.

The victory further strengthens Sunrisers Hyderabad’s momentum heading into the business end of the tournament, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be left searching for answers after another expensive bowling performance in a season-defining clash.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 255/4 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 79, Abhishek Sharma 56, Heinrich Klaasen 51; Rasikh Salam 2-53) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 200/4 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 56, Venkatesh Iyer 44, Krunal Pandya 41 not out; Eshan Malinga 2-33) by 55 runs

--IANS

cs/bsk/

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