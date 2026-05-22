Premier League: Day of goodbyes as final European spots and relegation set to be decided

London, May 22 (IANS) The last round of games in the Premier League will bring some real tension as Tottenham and West Ham decide who will be the final team to be relegated to the Championship, while there are some interesting conundrums to resolve in the race to decide the last European places.

Arsenal, who have already secured their first championship since 2004, visit Crystal Palace who are preparing for next week's Conference League final in Oliver Glasner's penultimate game at the club, while Manchester City's game at home to Aston Villa will be a homage to Pep Guardiola, who seems to be on the verge of leaving the club after 10 seasons, with Enzo Maresca lined up for the difficult job of replacing him.

Aston Villa travel to Manchester after winning the Europa League on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Freiburg, and also celebrate a win that has a set of circumstances that could give the Premier League a sixth Champions League place next season, reports Xinhua.

If Villa finish fourth in the table, the Premier League will have five places, but if they finish fifth, there will be six English side in next season's Champions League.

For that to happen, Aston Villa need to lose on Sunday while Liverpool win at home to Brentford in left back Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah's last game for the club to move up to fourth due to their better goal difference.

That means Bournemouth and Brighton will be crossing their fingers for Aston Villa to lose and Liverpool to win at home to Brentford, with Bournemouth in line for sixth if it can stretch their Premier League unbeaten run to 18 games away to Nottingham Forest.

Brighton could move sixth if they win at home to Manchester United and Bournemouth loses.

Sunderland and Chelsea will also duel it out for a place in Europe next season, with the winner of the game at the Stadium of Light currently set for a Conference League spot, while it would be a fine reward for Sunderland's excellent return to the elite and a minor consolation for Chelsea's chaotic campaign.

Aston Villa finishing fifth would even mean the team that finishes ninth plays in Europe next season, which would probably benefit Brentford and perhaps boost Sunderland or Chelsea into the Europa League. Tottenham and West Ham take the focus at the other end of the table on the last day, with one of the two historic London sides set for a painful relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham missed a chance to secure their survival on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea, but the superior goal difference of Roberto Di Zerbi's side means it will be safe with a point at home to an Everton side that has nothing to play for.

West Ham's task is simple: they have to win at home to Leeds United and then hope for an Everton win away to Tottenham. It seems unlikely, but nerves could be a key factor on an afternoon that will end in heartbreak for one set of fans.

Fulham and Newcastle have nothing to play for, while already relegated Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off at Turf Moor to avoid the ignominy of finishing last. Burnley need a point to finish in 19th place, while Wolves have to win a game that might have more bite than many might expect.

--IANS

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