J&K: Govt offices, private consumers get zero electricity bills due to PM Surya Ghar scheme in Anantnag

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Due to Pradhan Mantri (PM) Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, government offices and private consumers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag have received zero electricity bills.

An official statement said on Friday that the flagship rooptop solar initiative, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli (PMSGMB) Yojana and Solarisation Scheme for Government Buildings, aimed to reduce electricity bills of households and public offices, are revolutionising power sector and making appreciable progress in Anantnag district.

The schemes are successfully transforming energy landscape in both domestic and public sectors, leading the way toward self-reliance in the district.

According to the concerned officials, 2,398 Solar Rooftops (SRTs) have been installed with a capacity of 8.65 MW and subsidy amounting to Rs 17.67 crore has been disbursed among 2,394 beneficiaries under PMSGMB Yojana so far.

Under Solarisation Scheme of Government Buildings, rooftop solar installation has been completed in 242 buildings with a capacity of 3,532 kW.

As per the latest data released by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Anantnag, a growing number of domestic households and government buildings, including Staff Quarter, Tourist Office Achabal, Manager-Cum-Chemist, Horticulture Office Achabal, and government high schools at Buchoo, Khrity and Dessu have achieved a historic financial breakthrough, recording "Zero Electricity Bills" since installation.

This achievement is driven by grid-connected rooftop solar installations, allowing beneficiaries and offices to generate electricity and feed surplus power back into the grid ensuring a 100 per cent savings for their daily power needs.

Senior officials from district administration and KPDCL noted that the data indicates that the schemes have huge potential to remarkably reduce bills and ease the load on the traditional power grid.

The authorities have urged the household consumers to register for the PMSGMB Yojana via the designated national portal -- consumer.pmsuryaghar.gov.in, to secure a future of clean, free and sustainable power.

A perceptible paradigm shift has occurred for the betterment of the common man due to the various national flagship programmes and Jammu and Kashmir has been in the forefront of receiving such benefits.

--IANS

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