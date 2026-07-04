Trump defines 'what it means to be an American'

Washington, July 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) laid out his vision of what it means to be an American, saying the nation's identity is rooted in freedom, faith, self-reliance and patriotism as the United States prepares to mark 250 years of independence.

In a speech at Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, Trump said America's strength came not only from its Constitution but from the values and character of its people.

"The identity of a nation is the destiny of a nation and America has a destiny like no other because we are a people like no other," Trump said.

He described the United States as a nation built by people who valued liberty above government power.

"Americans did not bow before a king or a government, but kneeled only before Almighty God," he said. "These were the people who founded our republic. These were the patriots who fought for independence."

Trump argued that preserving those values remained essential as the country entered its 250th year.

"As we march into our 250th year, incredible, beautiful year it will be, we must never forget there is no American freedom without American culture. And there is no American founding without the American people," he said.

The President outlined what he described as the defining characteristics of Americans, saying they value independence, personal responsibility and individual rights.

"Above all Americans love freedom. We cherish independence," Trump said.

"In America, we do not need anyone's permission to say what we think and to live as we please, to worship as we choose, or to keep and bear arms."

He also said Americans admired achievement and ambition rather than resenting success.

"Americans believe in self-reliance," Trump said. "We look at success with envy not... but with admiration."

He added that Americans were "an incredible, good, kind, and generous people, always ready to help a friend or a neighbour in need."

Trump described the United States as a country that rewarded innovation and determination.

"We are a nation of dreamers and believers, warriors and explorers, doers and fighters," he said.

"Show us a mountain and we'll just climb it. Show us an ocean and we'll just cross it. Show us a problem and we will just solve it."

He also stressed equality under the law and the importance of national unity.

"We see every citizen as an individual equal under the law and equal under the eyes of the Lord," Trump said.

He added, "In America, we speak English because that is the language of our founding."

Trump concluded by saying that anyone could become an American by embracing the country's values.

"You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built. You must love our country," he said. "There has never been anything like us anywhere on earth and we are not going to let anyone take that away."

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