September 23, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Dhanush says he does not mind his sons stealing his thunder at the 72nd National Awards

Dhanush says he does not mind his sons stealing his thunder at the 72nd National Awards

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Versatile actor Dhanush attended the 72nd National Film Awards with his sons, Yatra and Linga.

Sharing a couple of photos from the prestigious event, posing with his sons on his official Instagram, Dhanush said that he did not mind his sons stealing his thunder. He also dedicated his win to his fans.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "When your thunder is stolen and you don’t mind it...And as I always say , with my heart full of gratitude.. this is for my fans .. the pillars of my strength (sic)."

While both Yatra and Linga were dressed sharply in formals, Dhanush opted for a breezy look in a simple shirt, mundu and chappals.

Dhanush received two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. He won the 'Best Tamil Film' for 'Raayan' as its director. This was Dhanush's first National Award as a director. Additionally, his performance in 'Captain Miller' also received a special mention at the event.

With Dhanush in the titular role, 'Raayan' revolves around a food truck owner from North Chennai, who is trying his best to protect his family as they get in the middle of a war between two rival gangs.

The core cast of the drama also includes Dushara Vijayan, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, Dileepan, and Divya Pillai.

Before this, Dhanush has received six National Film Awards during his career to date. His first National Award was in 2011 at the 58th National Film Awards. He was given the 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'Aadukalam'.

During the 67th National Film Awards in 2021, Dhanush received his second 'Best Actor' award for 'Asuran'.

He has bagged two additional National Awards as a producer - 'Best Children’s Film' for 'Kaaka Muttai' during the 62nd National Film Awards in 2015, and the 'Best Feature Film' in Tamil for 'Visaaranai' in 2016 during the 63rd National Film Awards.

--IANS

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