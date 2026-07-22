Trump clears landmark Saudi nuclear deal: Report

Washington, July 22 (IANS) President Donald Trump has formally approved a landmark nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that could permit uranium enrichment inside the kingdom and generate tens of billions of dollars for American companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

The 30-year agreement would give Saudi Arabia access to a civilian nuclear programme. It is designed to place US companies at the centre of the kingdom’s emerging nuclear infrastructure while excluding foreign competitors, the Journal said.

The deal could mark a significant expansion of nuclear cooperation between Washington and Riyadh. It is also expected to revive concerns in Congress about the spread of sensitive nuclear technology in the Middle East.

Under a key provision, American companies could build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia. The project would proceed only if a joint US-Saudi study concluded that such a facility was warranted, according to the Journal.

Uranium enrichment can produce fuel for civilian nuclear reactors. The same technology, if taken to much higher levels, can also be used to produce material for nuclear weapons. That dual-use capability has long made enrichment one of the most sensitive parts of international nuclear negotiations.

Trump administration officials contend that direct American involvement would give Washington greater influence over the Saudi nuclear programme. They argue that US participation would also help prevent nuclear technology from being diverted for military purposes, the report said.

The agreement is expected to be submitted to Congress for review in the coming days.

Trump gave the agreement the green light late last week, the newspaper reported. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman are expected to sign it on Wednesday.

Wright discussed the proposed cooperation with his Saudi counterpart during his first overseas visit to the region in April 2025. The agreement could bring large contracts for US companies involved in reactor construction, nuclear fuel services and associated infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has sought to develop civilian nuclear power as part of its effort to diversify its energy mix and economy beyond oil. The kingdom has also argued that nuclear energy could help meet rising domestic electricity demand and free more oil for export.

--IANS

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