Commerce Secretary highlights resilient economy, record exports at WTO Trade Policy Review

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) India has reaffirmed support for balanced, rules-based, development-oriented and transparent World Trade Organisation (WTO) reforms that preserve and strengthen the multilateral trading system.

During India’s 8th Trade Policy Review (TPR) at the WTO in Geneva, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal highlighted strong economic performance, with the country recording an average annual growth of nearly 8 per cent during the review period despite an exceptionally challenging global environment.

Commerce Secretary stated that India's exports reached a record $863.1 billion in 2025-26 and emphasised that India is undertaking the unprecedented task of advancing the prosperity of nearly one-fifth of humanity amid global uncertainty, technological disruption, supply chain realignments and rising protectionism.

The Trade Policy Review meeting provides WTO Members an opportunity to assess India's trade and related policies during the review period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2025.

Agarwal highlighted key reforms undertaken through the Jan Vishwas Initiative, trade facilitation measures, digital customs, logistics modernisation, quality infrastructure, Digital Public Infrastructure, artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, agricultural resilience, expanding regional trade agreements, and inclusive development through South-South Cooperation and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB) Chair, Ambassador Nelle Pepe Tavita Levy, welcomed the Indian delegation and highlighted India's remarkable growth as one of the fastest-growing major economies progressing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

She recognised India's leadership in digitally delivered services exports and Digital Public Infrastructure reforms that have strengthened financial inclusion and trade facilitation.

According to an official statement, Levy also welcomed India's acceptance of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, marked by the deposition of its Instrument of Acceptance the previous day, and appreciated India's timely responses to all advance written questions, describing them as a demonstration of transparency under the Trade Policy Review Mechanism.

At the review meeting, several WTO members recalled the value of their trade and economic relationship with India and broadly appreciated the country's constructive engagement in the multilateral trading system and its strong economic resilience.

They also highlighted India's achievements in Digital Public Infrastructure, customs and trade facilitation modernisation, innovation and startup initiatives, expanding regional trade agreements, and efforts to integrate MSMEs into global value chains.

—IANS

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