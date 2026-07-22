Sanjay Dutt says he loves wife Maanayata 'the most', thanks her for giving him '2 wonderful kids' on her birthday

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Maanayata Dutt, calling her "the one I love the most" and thanking her for giving him their "2 wonderful kids."

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a carousel of pictures featuring the couple together over the years.

The first picture shows Sanjay and Maanayata posing together at what appears to be an event. Sanjay is seen dressed in an all-black outfit, Maanayata complements him in a white top paired with a cream jacket and beige bottoms.

Other pictures give a glimpse from their personal life, including family pictures with their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Alongside the post, Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest mama, you are the best mother, wife, friend and the one I love the most, thank you for being the most important part of my life and thank you for 2 wonderful kids you have given me, I pray to bhole nath, that this year onwards you ROCK, I pray for your success and happiness always, love you mom and happy birthday @maanayata."

Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt, from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, also took to her social media account to share a picture with Maanayata. Trishala captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @maanayata I love you and miss you."

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in February 2008 in a private ceremony in Goa after dating for nearly two years. Maanayata has always been seen as one of Sanjay Dutt's strongest pillars of support through his personal and professional journey. In October 2010, the couple welcomed twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

On the professional front, Maanayata has appeared in Prakash Jha's 2003 film 'Gangajal' in the popular dance number 'Alhad Mast Jawani'.

She chose to stay away from the limelight after marrying Sanjay.

--IANS

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