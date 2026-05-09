Trump announces Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Washington, May 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said a three-day ceasefire has been agreed between Russia and Ukraine, describing it as a possible step toward ending the long-running war.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said in a statement.

He said the ceasefire would coincide with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations and noted Ukraine’s role in World War II. “The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II,” he said.

According to Trump, the agreement includes a halt to active combat operations. “This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity,” he said.

He added that both sides have also agreed to a large prisoner exchange. “And also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” Trump said.

The US President said the initiative was driven directly by him. “This request was made directly by me,” he said, expressing appreciation to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for agreeing to the terms.

“I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trump said.

Trump framed the development as a potential turning point in the conflict, which has continued for more than two years with heavy casualties and widespread destruction. “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War,” he said.

He also indicated that negotiations remain ongoing. “Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day,” Trump said.

The brief ceasefire, if implemented, would mark one of the most significant coordinated pauses in fighting since the conflict escalated. Previous attempts at temporary truces have often been fragile and short-lived.

The announcement comes at a time when both sides have faced mounting pressure to explore diplomatic options, even as fighting has continued across multiple fronts.

Russia’s Victory Day on May 9 is one of its most important national events, commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Ukraine also marks the legacy of the war, though in recent years it has sought to distance itself from Soviet-era symbolism.

--IANS

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