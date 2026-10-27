October 27, 2026 8:57 PM हिंदी

True success of science lies in taking innovation from lab to land: PM Modi

True success of science lies in taking innovation from lab to land: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the true success of science is achieved when innovations move beyond laboratories and create a tangible impact in people's lives, asserting that India views science and technology as tools for serving humanity rather than instruments of power or conflict.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 in the national capital, the Prime Minister said that while the requirements of various technology-driven sectors differ, they all reflect a common message that India is rapidly building its technological strength and self-reliance.

"There has been a persistent challenge in how science and technology are viewed, often seen merely as tools of power or conflict. However, India firmly believes that science and technology are instruments for serving humanity," PM Modi noted.

"The true success of science is realised when it moves from the lab to the land, directly improving the lives of ordinary citizens," the Prime Minister stated.

Emphasising the societal role of innovation, PM Modi said science and technology should be judged not merely by their sophistication but by their ability to solve real-world problems and improve people's lives.

The Prime Minister noted that science and technology have often been viewed globally through the lens of power and conflict, but India believes they should be harnessed for the welfare of humanity.

"The success of a technology is not determined solely by how advanced it is. Its true strength lies in how effectively it solves major problems and how many people's lives it transforms," PM Modi noted.

Highlighting India's long scientific tradition, the Prime Minister said the country's culture has been rooted in knowledge and discovery, citing contributions ranging from the discovery of zero and the development of the number system to advances in astronomy.

"India is moving forward by evaluating itself against this very benchmark. We all know that a country's technology and its ability to create technology depend on its research. Research is the force that enables a country to find solutions to its problems and become self-reliant in critical technologies," PM Modi mentioned.

--IANS

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