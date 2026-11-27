Agartala, Nov 27 (IANS) Polling will be held on Friday in 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), with a multi-cornered electoral contest expected across 268 seats and more than 10,000 security personnel deployed to ensure peaceful voting.

Women are expected to play a significant role in the civic elections, as they outnumber male voters across the state.

According to election officials, around 2.88 lakh women are among the total eligible electorate of over 5.65 lakh, compared to 2.76 lakh men and 43 voters belonging to the third gender. The number of women candidates contesting the elections is also almost equal to that of their male counterparts.

The month-long hectic campaigning came to an end on Wednesday afternoon, with candidates and political parties making their final appeals to voters.

The ruling BJP has already secured 77 seats unopposed in eight municipal bodies, leaving 268 seats across 16 ULBs for direct electoral contests.

According to a State Election Commission (SEC) official, all 65 BJP candidates in five municipal bodies -- Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district -- were declared elected unopposed as no opposition or other political parties fielded candidates in these seats.

The SEC official said that following the completion of the nomination withdrawal process on November 10, a total of 733 candidates remained in the fray for the 268 seats across 16 ULBs spread over the state's eight districts, including the AMC.

Among the 733 candidates, the BJP has fielded the highest number at 265, followed by the CPI-M with 228 and the Congress with 201. The BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has fielded 10 candidates, while 29 Independents and nominees of other political parties are also contesting.

The AMC, the state's largest urban local body, has 51 seats, of which 25 are reserved for women. The remaining seats include 13 reserved for men and two for candidates of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, according to the official.

Polling will take place at 704 polling stations for the 268 contested seats out of a total of 345 seats across the 21 ULBs. Counting of votes will be held on December 2.

To ensure peaceful polling, more than 10,000 security personnel, including around 3,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, will be deployed across the state.

A senior SEC official said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), responding to a request from the state government, had agreed to provide 39 companies of CAPF, comprising over 3,000 paramilitary personnel, for the elections.

The CAPF deployment will include personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). "Many companies of CAPF have already been deployed in various districts, while more personnel will arrive in the state by November 24," the official said.

--IANS

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