Doha, Nov 27 (IANS) India A captain Tilak Varma acknowledged his side’s inability to execute its bowling plans after Sri Lanka A chased down a formidable target of 318 with eight wickets to spare in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

India A posted 317/8 after being asked to bat first, with Abhishek Sharma (78), Varma (53) and Shahbaz Ahmed (54 not out) making significant contributions. However, the total proved insufficient as Sri Lanka A's opening pair of Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena dismantled the bowling attack with a commanding 174-run stand.

Reflecting on the opposition's batting display and his attempts to find a breakthrough, Varma gave credit to the Sri Lankan openers while maintaining that his side had an ‘off day’ with the ball.

“Yeah, credit goes to them. Both the openers played really well. But at the same point again, I was trying all the bowlers, but one bad day for us. I couldn’t get any help. But it’s fine. One odd bad day, but credit goes to Sri Lankan batsmen,” Varma said after the match.

The India A skipper revealed that his team had identified the opening phase of Sri Lanka's chase as decisive, with the plan to keep the scoring rate in check before the surface began to assist the bowlers. However, the 174-run opening alliance meant India A never managed to impose that pressure.

“Yeah, I was telling my boys that initially first 15 overs will be very crucial. If we restrict them anything six per over, it will be very good for us. Later on, the wicket gets slightly slower side. That’s what we planned, but unfortunately we haven't executed,” he said.

Varma also reflected on the momentum shifts during India's innings, which saw the side lose four wickets for just 38 runs after reaching a comfortable 197/2. The late recovery orchestrated by Shahbaz and Tanush Kotian, who added 73 runs for the seventh wicket, ultimately helped India A post a competitive total.

The captain believed the team had enough runs to challenge Sri Lanka, particularly considering how the pitch behaved as the innings progressed.

“Honestly, we thought that around 320, 330 will be a good score on the board. But, you know, the wicket was slightly slow after the 20 overs. Initially, first 20 overs, it was nicely coming onto the bat. But after that, slightly slower side. Few balls were gripping and staying low. So, but there again, we got like three wickets back to back we got out. So after that, coming back to Tanuj and Shahbaz, the way they played, and 318 (317) was good on the board,” Varma said.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a place in the final, the skipper found encouragement in the newcomers' performances and the depth they brought to the side. Shahbaz's ability to contribute with both bat and ball, alongside Tanush Kotian's all-round skills, stood out as positives from India's campaign.

“Yeah, it is really positive things. You know, there are so many youngsters who have first time playing, especially Shahbaz and Tanush. Tanush himself has debuted and also Shahbaz. You have seen he has a handy bowling and also he can bat down the order. It’s really positive thing. And also Tanush, he’s also an allrounder coming back again. If you see as a batting group, we have done really well. But I think in the bowling, we’ll go into the dressing room or go back home and introspect the things, and we’ll come back stronger,” he added.

--IANS

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