Christchurch, Nov 27 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series here at Hagley Oval on Friday. The visitors handed pacer Gurnoor Brar his red-ball debut cap, making that one change to their XI as the hosts field the same team as the previous game.

India’s leading wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship cycle, Mohammed Siraj, failed to find a place in the XI again, while ace spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too continues to sit out.

The opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington ended in a draw after India piled up a mammoth 720/9 declared in their first innings in response to New Zealand's 368. The hosts had recovered from 70/5, courtesy of a magnificent 175 not out from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips' 118, who stitched together a 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

India, in reply, produced a formidable batting display, with KL Rahul (136), Rishabh Pant (128), Shubman Gill (98) and Devdutt Padikkal (80) making significant contributions. New Zealand were put under pressure again in their second innings but showed tremendous resilience to finish at 239/5, with Devon Conway scoring 65 as the hosts held on for a draw.

With the two-match series level at 0-0, the Christchurch encounter will determine the winner. India will be keen to secure their first Test series triumph in New Zealand since 2009, while the hosts will look to make the most of familiar home conditions.

Hagley Oval is traditionally more favourable to seam bowling, setting up an intriguing contest between the two pace attacks. India's Jasprit Bumrah will once again be central to their plans, while New Zealand will bank on the likes of Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson. New Zealand have also brought in Matt Fisher after Blair Tickner was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Winning the toss, India captain Shubman Gill said, “Bowl first. Looks like a pretty decent wicket, little bit of moisture. Like I said in the previous match, hopefully we'll be able to extract some in the first and second session. Pretty good (preparation), to be honest. Some of them had a bowl in the nets yesterday. They're feeling pretty fresh. Yes, they did (break after 1st Test). One was travel day and the day before was completely off for us. So some of them had a nice day out. It was great weather that day. So they're all fresh and ready to go. I think we ticked all the boxes in Wellington, as a bowling group and as a batting group, executed most of our plans correct. A couple of chances had and there, on a wicket like that you need some brilliance in the field, and I think we were lacking that. So hopefully if we have some brilliance in the field in this match, we can turn the result around. We've got one change. Gurnoor Brar makes his debut in place of Prasidh.”

Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham said, “We were gonna bowl first as well. Hagley can be a bit slow on the first day. Hopefully we can do well in the first hour. It could be damp on day one, but it gets better and better. Guys stood up at different times when we were under pressure. No changes, same XI.”

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel(w), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

--IANS

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