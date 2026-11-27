Bologna (Italy), Nov 27 (IANS) Spain booked their place in the Davis Cup Finals semi-finals with a commanding 2-0 victory over Austria in the quarter-finals on Thursday, as Rafael Jodar overturned an early deficit to seal the tie after Daniel Merida had given the Spaniards the perfect start.

Carlos Alcaraz, who was present after his ATP Finals success, did not need to take the court as Spain set up a last-four clash against Great Britain on Saturday.

Merida laid the foundation for Spain's progress with a composed 6-4, 6-4 victory over Joel Schwaerzler in the opening singles encounter. Jodar then ensured there would be no need for a deciding doubles match, producing a remarkable turnaround against Jurij Rodionov to win 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

The 20-year-old's response after dropping the opening set was particularly impressive, as he claimed 12 of the final 13 games to put Austria away. His first-serve efficiency proved decisive, with Jodar winning 94 per cent (63/67) of points behind his first delivery in his first ATP meeting with Rodionov.

Jodar credited Spain captain David Ferrer with helping him regain his composure after a difficult opening phase, admitting that the former tennis star's guidance helped him approach the remainder of the contest with greater freedom.

“I think the advice that the captain David (Ferrer) really helped me to start the second set with more confidence and more relaxed. That’s what I had to do. I was in a Davis Cup match, so I had to enjoy myself and try to play free. That’s what I did best,” Jodar was quoted by ATP.

The victory marked another significant moment in Jodar's breakthrough season. The youngster had recently featured at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he endured a difficult campaign with three defeats, but responded positively in Bologna, delivering when Spain needed him most.

Merida had already ensured that Spain entered the second singles rubber with an advantage, overcoming the challenge of the highly rated Schwaerzler in straight sets. The 22-year-old's victory, like Jodar's, took his Davis Cup record to 2-0, underlining Spain's depth in the singles department.

Schwaerzler will now turn his attention to the ATP Finals in Reggio Calabria, scheduled to be held from December 9 to 13.

Alcaraz, who recently captured the ATP Finals crown, had been prepared to feature alongside Marcel Granollers in doubles had the quarter-final progressed to a deciding rubber. However, Jodar's emphatic recovery ensured the world-class partnership remained on standby.

Spain, runners-up in the previous edition, are now two victories away from reclaiming the Davis Cup crown and adding to their collection of six titles. Standing between them and a place in the final are Great Britain, who advanced after defeating Germany in a deciding doubles encounter.

The semi-final between Spain and Great Britain will be played on Saturday, with the Spaniards carrying considerable momentum after their authoritative performance against Austria.

--IANS

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