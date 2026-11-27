Christchurch, Nov 27 (IANS) Debutant Gurnoor Brar provided India with a timely breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway on the final ball before lunch, but New Zealand enjoyed a largely productive opening session to reach 77/1 at the interval on the first day of the second and final Test here at Hagley Oval on Friday.

After India captain Shubman Gill elected to bowl, the hosts negotiated the early movement on offer and built a 77-run opening partnership before Brar broke through to claim his maiden Test wicket.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, who had endured a difficult outing in the opening Test with a pair of ducks, led the resistance with an unbeaten 42 off 80 deliveries, while Conway contributed 31 from 79 balls. The Indian pace attack found some movement both in the air and off the surface, particularly through Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj, but the openers showed patience to see off the initial examination.

Latham had an early reprieve when he was adjudged lbw off Bumrah in the opening over. The left-hander successfully reviewed the decision, as ball-tracking showed the delivery had pitched outside leg stump. India came close to another breakthrough when KL Rahul dropped a catch at second slip off Akash Deep in the 15th over, giving Latham another escape after he edged a delivery while attempting to push it towards the leg-side.

The New Zealand captain gradually grew in confidence, striking boundaries off Kamboj and Brar, while Conway also found his rhythm with a series of well-timed drives. Their half-century stand came in the 19th over, putting the hosts in a commanding position despite India’s decision to bowl first.

Brar, who was handed his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna, initially kept Latham quiet with a maiden over before gradually finding his rhythm. The right-arm pacer eventually got his reward in the final over before lunch, switching to round-the-wicket and trapping Conway in front of the stumps. The batter reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed the delivery was hitting the top of leg stump, handing Brar his maiden Test wicket.

At the interval, Latham remained unbeaten on 42, with New Zealand at 77/1 after 26 overs. Brar was India’s most successful bowler with figures of 1/18, while the visitors would rue the missed opportunity to make further inroads during a session in which they had initially found assistance from the surface.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 77/1 in 26 overs (Tom Latham 42*, Devon Conway 31; Gurnoor Brar 1-18) against India.

--IANS

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