New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India will host the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi on Friday, bringing together Ministers and Senior Officials from across its 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, arrived in the national capital to participate in the high-level meeting.

The ministerial meeting on November 27 will be preceded by the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting on November 25-26 in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the gathering comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region and will deliberate on IORA's future policy direction, with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration.

The theme for India's IORA chairship for 2025-2027 is "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".

The MEA said the New Delhi meeting will underscore "the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development".

The meeting will also reaffirm India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), driving collective action for an open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order.

The Council of Ministers is the Association's highest decision-making body and comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of IORA Member States. It provides the overall policy and strategic direction of the organisation. Its key responsibilities include formulating policies, reviewing progress in cooperation among member states, and identifying and deciding on new areas of collaboration to further advance the objectives of the Association.

The Committee of Senior Officials is IORA's second-highest decision-making body and comprises senior government officials from member states. It plays an important role in advancing the Association's work by considering reports and recommendations from its institutional mechanisms, reviewing the implementation of decisions taken by the COM, establishing priorities for economic cooperation among member states, and developing, monitoring and coordinating IORA's work programmes.

The 23 Member States of IORA are India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The 12 Dialogue Partners are China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

--IANS

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