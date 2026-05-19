Triptii Dimri postpones diet as she gorges on golgappas in Delhi

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Triptii Dimri ditched calorie counts and shared that she has “postponed” her diet as she gorged on some lip-smacking street food in New Delhi.

Taking to her stories section, the actress took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from her latest outing in New Delhi.

The first was a picture of her favourite chaat spot.

She wrote: “When in Delhi Fav. Chaat spot.”

The actress then shared a video of herself chomping on golgapps and wrote: “Bring it onnnnn.”

The last was a picture of two plates full of dahi chaat and noodles. Triptii mentioned: “Diet officially postponed to next Monday...Again.”

On the work front, Triptii will next be seen in the chaotic crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ with Madhuri Dixit Nene on June 4 on Netflix.

Along with Triptii and Madhuri, the film also Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Premiering on June 4, at the heart of “Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

She was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

She also Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. The film also stars Prabhas and Prakash Raj.

--IANS

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