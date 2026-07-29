Adani Ports Q1 net profit rises 10 pc to Rs 3,650 crore; revenue climbs 19 pc to Rs 10,821 crore

Ahmedabad, July 29 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,650 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), supported by strong growth across its domestic and international ports, marine and logistics businesses.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 19 per cent to Rs 10,821 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 9,126 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,541 crore from Rs 5,495 crore a year ago, as per its filing.

APSEZ said its international ports business emerged as a key growth driver during the quarter, with revenue surging 80 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,747 crore, while EBITDA jumped 256 per cent to Rs 730 crore.

The company attributed the strong performance to robust operations in Australia and Colombo, highlighting the increasing maturity of its overseas portfolio.

“Our Q1 FY27 performance underscores the strength of our diversified business model, combining global reach with a multi-modal asset base across geographies, commodities, and customers,” Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO said.

“Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of APSEZ's earnings, while International Ports, Marine, and Logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability,” Gupta added.

Its domestic ports business also maintained momentum, with revenue rising 12 per cent year-on-year, aided by higher cargo volumes, an improved cargo mix and better realisations.

The segment continued to deliver industry-leading profitability with an EBITDA margin of 74 per cent.

The marine business recorded significant expansion during the quarter, with revenue increasing 67 per cent year-on-year to Rs 901 crore, driven by the addition of offshore vessels and expansion of its European subsea operations.

--IANS

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