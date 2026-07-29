CWG 2026: HM Amit Shah congratulates Gulveer, Harjinder on winning silver

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur on winning the silver medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

The Home Minister praised Gulveer for scripting history in the men's 10,000m while lauding Harjinder's for adding another weightlifting medal to the country's tally.

"Kudos to Gulveer Singh for setting the remarkable milestone of winning India's first-ever medal in the 10000M in the Commonwealth Games with a silver. Your feat will inspire budding players to win more honours for the nation. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Amit Shah wrote on X, reacting to Gulveer's historic achievement.

Gulveer etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m. Battling rain-soaked conditions in Glasgow, the national record holder stayed with the lead pack before producing a powerful finishing burst on the final lap to clock 27:49.78 and secure the silver medal behind Australia's Ky Robinson.

The result added another major achievement to Gulveer's growing list of accolades, which already includes a bronze medal at the Asian Games and double gold at the Asian Athletics Championships, further cementing his reputation as one of India's finest long-distance runners.

Amit Shah also hailed Harjinder Kaur after the weightlifter claimed silver in the women's 69kg category, extending India's impressive run in one of its most successful Commonwealth Games disciplines.

"India continues its medal haul in weightlifting. Way to go, Harjinder Kaur. Your well deserved victory with a silver medal in women's 69 Kg in #CWG2026 symbolises your hard work and dedication. Many more triumphs will shine in your path," he said in another X post.

Harjinder finished second in the women's 69kg event with a combined lift of 227kg, registering 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk. Canada's Charlotte Simoneau won the gold medal with a total of 240kg, while Australia's Nya Phebe Hayman secured bronze with 218kg.

The Punjab lifter's podium finish also reinforced India's strong showing in weightlifting at the Glasgow Games, where the sport has once again emerged as one of the country's biggest contributors to the overall medal tally. Gulveer's historic silver in athletics and Harjinder's success on the weightlifting platform added another memorable chapter to India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

--IANS

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