Isha Koppikar recalls growing up in 400 sq ft with 7 people, says she is preparing daughter for life, not just comfort

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar reflected on her humble upbringing where she revealed that she grew up in a 400 sq ft home with six to seven family members.

She added that those experiences have shaped the way she is raising her daughter, highlighting that she wants to prepare her for life rather than just provide comfort.

Speaking in a video shared on her social media account, Isha said people today are quick to judge others based on what they see online, without knowing the struggles behind their success.

"Nowadays, one thing happens very quickly - judgment. On social media, we see one chapter of someone's life and create the whole script. Many people say it is easy for me to sit in luxury and speak, but maybe they don't know my story," she said.

Opening up about her childhood, the actress shared, "We lived in a 400 sq ft home where six to seven people stayed together. I travelled by rickshaw, buses and crowded local trains. Going out for a meal was an event. Summer vacations meant visiting my grandmother's house, and new clothes came only on Diwali and birthdays."

Isha further revealed that she began modelling before eventually travelling abroad on her own. "After that came countless auditions, rejections and failures. Nothing came easily. What I earned was patience, hard work and perseverance," she said.

The actress said those life lessons now influence her parenting. "That's why today I don't just give comfort to my daughter. I teach her the lessons and values that are my true legacy. My parents taught me never to take anything for granted, and that is my biggest inheritance."

Urging parents to strike the right balance while raising children, Isha said, "Give your children what you didn't get, but don't give them so much that they never experience struggle, rejection or failure. Resilience doesn't come from comfort; it comes from challenges."

She also stressed that emotional resilience deserves as much attention as mental health.

"Technology can provide information, but wisdom, values and emotional strength come from parents, teachers and elders. Life teaches through experiences. Prepare your children for the road, not the road for your children. Don't just give comfort, give character. Don't just give protection, give preparation. That will stay with them for a lifetime and make them strong," she concluded.

The actress has been expressing her heart out over various important topics, especially the recent student protests that took place in Delhi.

On the work front, Isha Koppikar has appeared in films such as 'Fiza', 'Company', 'Pinjar', 'Don', 'Salaam-e-Ishq' and 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.

–IANS

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