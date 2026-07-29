Subhash Ghai on importance of Osho in his life: Gave me power within myself to grow

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Filmmaker and producer Subhash Ghai, has spoken up on the positive changes brought by Osho in his life.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself standing in front of a publicity material with the picture of Acharya Rajneesh, the founder of the Osho movement.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “It took 50 years for me to understand the value of a guru till I read #OSHO in 1975 who kept enlightening me about myself people n ultimate truth till today. He gave me a power within myself to grow at all levels at everytime”.

The Osho movement emerged in the 1970s as a global spiritual movement, and blended meditation, mindfulness, self-awareness and personal freedom. It attracted followers from around the world through its unconventional teachings, dynamic meditation techniques and rejection of rigid religious traditions.

“How can I express my gratitude to this great GURU #OSHO. who gave me a happy peaceful life till date. Thank u is too small word (sic)”, he added.

Osho encouraged individuals to celebrate life while pursuing inner transformation, making his philosophy particularly appealing to younger generations. The movement gained worldwide attention with the establishment of Rajneeshpuram in Oregon, US, though it was later engulfed in legal controversies.

Apart from the filmmaker, actor Vinod Khanna was also one of the most prominent Bollywood stars to become associated with the Osho movement. At the peak of his acting career in the early 1980s, he took a surprising break from films to join Osho's commune in Rajneeshpuram, Oregon, US.

He spent several years there, performing everyday tasks, including gardening and maintenance, while immersing himself in meditation and the commune's lifestyle. His decision shocked the Indian film industry, as he walked away from immense stardom. After returning to India in the mid-1980s, Vinod Khanna resumed acting.

The movement has been chronicled in the streaming docu-series ‘Wild Wild Country’.

--IANS

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