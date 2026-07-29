'Disappointed but trying to take positives': Pakistan skipper Sana after loss in Sri Lanka ODIs

Hambantota, July 29 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana admitted her side was disappointed after surrendering a 1-0 lead to lose the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka, but insisted the team would focus on the positives and use the experience as part of its growth.

Pakistan made a winning start to the series before Sri Lanka bounced back to claim the final two matches and seal the series. Despite the setback, Sana said the team would take the lessons forward rather than dwell on the result.

“We are disappointed because of the way we started in the first match and how we performed after that. We are disappointed, but we are still trying to take as much positive from this as possible,” Sana said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The skipper admitted Pakistan’s batting unit failed to make the most of favourable batting conditions, especially after losing early wickets. She called on the younger players to shoulder more responsibility and support the senior batters.

“It’s a batting track and the way we didn’t bat that much, our early three wickets fell. After that we tried, but we were already in the struggle phase. So I think after seniors, if there is a responsibility on juniors, they should avail that opportunity. It’s a sign that the younger players in the middle order should step up as much as they can,” she added.

Sana, however, found plenty of positives in the performances of several players. She praised openers Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas for providing solid starts, while highlighting Sidra Amin’s consistency despite batting under pressure. She also lauded Muneeba Ali for adapting well in the middle order.

“In batting, I see how Gull Feroza and Sadaf gave us a start in the powerplay. After that, Sidra continuously tried to build her innings. The way she played in the first and second match, there was already a lot of pressure on her, but still she continued. I think it’s a good sign for the team that Muneeba proved herself at number five. There are still a lot of things in the team that are going well,” Sana said.

She also praised bowlers Nashra Sandhu and Umm-e-Hani for their performances, while reiterating that Pakistan’s youngsters must continue improving.

“In bowling, the way Umm-e-Hani bowled and the way Nashra is bowling is very helpful for the team. But I think the sooner the youngsters improve, the more positive it will be for the team,” she said.

Looking ahead to the T20I series, Sana urged her teammates to maintain the same positive approach despite the disappointment.

“The message to the team is to keep the same approach and the same intent. When you are working on something, there are some failures and some successes. So I think at that time, there is a need for patience as a team and as an audience. The more patience we have, the better. The sooner the team grows, the better for the team, and God willing, the results will not be the same,” she said.

The 24-year-old also expressed satisfaction with the clarity of roles within the squad, saying every player understood what was expected of them and remained committed to improving.

“The clarity of the roles was very good. Everyone knew their roles and whoever was going into the situation knew what they had to do and what the team was demanding of them.

“I think this is a good sign for the team. Every girl is getting ready in her own way to do better, and the more responsible they become, the better they will get,” Sana added.

--IANS

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