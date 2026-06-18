June 18, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

Triptii Dimri dedicates a full day celebrating pet’s first birthday, invites fur friends to cake & icecream party

Triptii Dimri dedicates a full day celebrating pet’s first birthday, invites fur friends to cake & icecream party

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Triptii Dimri turned a doting pet parent as she celebrated the first birthday of her beloved Labrador, Lychee on Wednesday.

She celebrated the special day filled in with cakes, treats, decorations, and plenty of furry friends. Triptii also shared glimpses from the celebration on her social media account.

The actress posted adorable pictures and videos featuring the birthday girl baby wearing a pink party hat, enjoying the cake, spending time with other dogs and children at the gathering.

The pictures show Triptii cuddling Lychee, who sported a red bow around her neck.

Other moments captured the golden retriever enjoying her birthday cake and mingling with fellow furry friends.

Triptii penned a sweet and cute note for her further baby.

"A full day dedicated to celebrating the sweetest fruit in the basket. Lychee, you are our literal ray of sunshine and the heart of this home. Seeing you this happy, with your messy cake face and tired birthday paws, is the greatest reminder of how lucky we are to love you. Happy Birthday to our favorite golden soul, life is so much brighter with you in it.Special thanks to my amazing nieces, @kriti.papne @sherrylwiltshire, @isabelmybelle and @larissabonesi to make this day more and more lovely," write Triptii.

On the work front, Triptii was recently seen in the OTT series ‘MaaBehen’, which also starred Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. The performances of the lead cast have received great appreciation from audiences, and the series opened to a positive response from viewers.

–IANS

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