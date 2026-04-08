April 08, 2026 10:54 PM हिंदी

'Trinamool will lose miserably': BJP candidate ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bengal's Birbhum

'Trinamool will lose miserably': BJP candidate ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bengal's Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal), April 8 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jagannath Chattopadhyay said on Wednesday that the incumbent Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will "lose miserably" in the upcoming two-phase Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29.

Chattopadhyay is contesting from the Suri Assembly constituency in Birbhum district.

Preparations were underway in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the district on April 9 to campaign for the upcoming state polls.

Chattopadhyay said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit here (Birbhum) tomorrow. Lakhs of BJP workers will take part in the historic public meeting. I believe that people of Birbhum will accept Prime Minister Modi's appeal to vote for (BJP's) candidates."

He also noted that the visits of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party MP Abhishek Banerjee in the district, for their poll campaigns, reflect the "beauty" of India's democracy.

"This is the beauty of the Indian democracy that anyone can campaign for himself or herself like the Prime Minister is coming (to campaign for) the BJP, they (Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee) will also campaign for their party (Trinamool Congress)," Chattopadhyay told IANS.

However, the BJP candidate alleged that both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have been "rejected by the people of West Bengal".

"So I don't think their poll campaign will be impactful in the land of Birbhum. Trinamool Congress is going to lose this election miserably," he asserted.

Chattopadhyay was optimistic about BJP's victory in the upcoming state polls.

"This time we will win majority of the seats in Birbhum," he said.

Meanwhile, a member of the BJP's state committee in West Bengal had previously said, "As per the tentative schedule of the Prime Minister fixed as of now on April 9, he might address three mega campaign rallies at Asansol in West Burdwan district, Suri in Birbhum district, and Haldia in East Midnapore district, one after another."

Earlier on April 5, Prime Minister Modi started his campaign programme in the poll-bound state, addressing a mega rally at Cooch Behar town in Cooch Behar district.

--IANS

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