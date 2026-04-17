April 17, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

'Trillion-dollar dream vs low wages in Noida': Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP

'Trillion-dollar dream vs low wages in Noida': Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns over low minimum wages in Noida and questioning the claims of transforming the state into a trillion-dollar economy.

Speaking with reporters in Delhi, Akhilesh Yadav said that while the ruling dispensation frequently highlights its "double-engine government" model as a driver of rapid economic growth, the ground reality for workers tells a different story.

"They (BJP) are talking about making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy under the 'double-engine government' model. However, minimum wages in Noida remain among the lowest in the country. What steps are being taken to address this?" he asked.

The Samajwadi Party leader also questioned why wages for workers have not seen a significant increase despite repeated claims of development and investment in Uttar Pradesh.

"Why are workers' wages not being increased? Who is stopping them from doing so? It means you are aligned with certain people and want to benefit only them," Akhilesh Yadav alleged, hinting at what he described as preferential treatment towards select sections.

His remarks come amid ongoing political sparring between the Opposition and the BJP over economic performance, employment generation, and labour welfare in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in industrial hubs like Noida.

The Samajwadi Party Chief has been consistently critical of the state government on issues related to unemployment, inflation, and the condition of workers.

He has also accused the BJP of focusing more on headline economic targets while ignoring grassroots concerns.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday in Noida, a Samajwadi Party delegation visited the DND Flyway amid an ongoing workers' protest, where heavy police deployment was in place, including senior officers and security personnel.

Several members of the 10-member delegation, including Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, were detained by the police at the spot.

Speaking on the issue, Pandey said the party leaders had reached the protest site to express solidarity with workers facing alleged injustice.

"We have come here for the workers who have faced injustice, exploitation, and non-payment of wages. When they raised their voices, the Uttar Pradesh government did not pay attention, and instead cane charge was used against them. They were arrested and sent to jail. We have come here to speak with those same workers," he added.

--IANS

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