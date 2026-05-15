Samarthanam Bengaluru team lifts Karnataka menn’s cricket tournament for blind, defeat JSB Ramanagara by 35-run victory

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) The Samarthanam Bengaluru team emerged victorious at the Karnataka Men’s Cricket Tournament for the Blind, clinching the championship title with a commanding 35-run win over JSB Ramanagara in the grand finale.

The four-day tournament was hosted by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled from May 12 to 15, 2026, at Ramu Sports Arena on Varthur-Sarjapur Road.

Batting first, Samarthanam Bengaluru played against JSB Ramanagara winning a massive total of 158/5 in 10 overs, led by a sensational innings from Ravi Bandiwaddar, who smashed 118 runs off just 41 balls with 27 boundaries.

Bhaskar added 7 runs, while Basavaraj M Hullenavar contributed 8 runs. The team also benefited from 20 extras.

Chasing 159, JSB Ramanagara fought hard and finished at 123/3 in 10 overs. Abhi A S B2 remained unbeaten on 61 runs, while B2 Yogeesh J scored a quick 32 runs. For Samarthanam Bengaluru, B2 Javare Gowda B and Basavaraj M Hullenavar picked up one wicket each.

Samarthanam Bengaluru advanced to the final by defeating Kumareshwara Haveri, Vinyasa Bengaluru, JSB Ramanagara and Asha Kirana Chikkaballapura and JSB Ramanagara reached the final by overcoming Kumareshwara Haveri , Vinyasa Bengaluru and Deepa Academy Bengaluru.

The valedictory ceremony, was attended by Asha from Shri Sharadha Devi Andhara vikasa kendra shimoga, along with Geetha Mahantesh as the chief guest. As a token of appreciation, the Tournament winners were presented with trophies, medals and cash prizes, with the champions receiving Rs. 31,000, the runners-up Rs. 21,000 and awards were distributed to the best batsman and best bowler of the Tournament.

--IANS

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