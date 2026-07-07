Tribute to Ronaldo: Portugal's eternal captain who brought glory to his country

Dallas, July 7 (IANS) For 23 years, one man has carried the hopes of an entire nation through six European Championships, six World Cups, and a captaincy that has spanned almost two decades. As Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering World Cup career ends after Portugal's defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, Portugal and football pause to salute a career built on relentless, record-breaking longevity.

Ronaldo first represented Portugal as an 18-year-old against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003, before announcing himself on the big stage with his maiden international goal against Greece at UEFA Euro 2004. Recognised early as a leader, he was appointed Portugal captain ahead of Euro 2008, a responsibility he has carried with distinction for nearly 18 years.

Over the course of his international career, Ronaldo rewrote football's record books. He became Portugal's all-time leading scorer in 2014 after surpassing Pauleta's tally of 47 goals and, in 2021, overtook Iran's Ali Daei to become the highest goalscorer in men's international football history. Even after reaching the landmark of 200 international appearances in June 2023, his appetite for success remained undiminished.

Earlier in this tournament, he scored against Uzbekistan to become the first player to find the net in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup. He ends his World Cup career with 11 goals, the most by any Portuguese player at the tournament, surpassing the legendary Eusébio's tally of nine.

Ronaldo's international career also stands apart for its extraordinary longevity. He featured in six FIFA World Cups - in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 - as well as six UEFA European Championships, becoming the only player to achieve the feat. He also represented Portugal in two UEFA Nations League-winning campaigns and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, scoring in every major international tournament except Euro 2024.

He signs off with world-record figures of 233 international appearances and 146 goals for Portugal, along with 10 international hat-tricks. Ronaldo also holds the record for the most victories by any player in men's international football, having played a central role in Portugal's rise as a global force.

The UEFA European Championship remains one of the defining chapters of his international legacy. Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in Euro finals with 14 goals and captained Portugal to their first-ever major international trophy at Euro 2016. He was named in the Team of the Tournament on three occasions and won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, while his 41 goals in European Championship qualifying remain a competition record.

He also played a pivotal role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025 as captain. Ronaldo finished as the leading scorer in both victorious campaigns, including an eight-goal haul in nine matches during the 2025 edition, and scored the first-ever goal in a Nations League Finals match against Switzerland in 2019.

Across every stage of international football, Ronaldo consistently delivered for Portugal. He scored 41 goals in each FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship qualifying, underscoring his influence in taking his country to major tournaments. On the biggest stages, he added 14 goals in European Championship finals, 11 at the FIFA World Cup, 15 in the Nations League, two in the Confederations Cup, and 22 in international friendlies.

The FIFA World Cup remains the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo's extraordinary collection. Despite lifting the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025 as Portugal captain, football's biggest prize ultimately eluded him.

The Live Streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla will be available exclusively on the Zee5 app and website.

--IANS

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