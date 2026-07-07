July 07, 2026 7:33 PM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal-starrer ‘The India Story’ director: Neither food nor water, we aren't getting anything original

Kajal Aggarwal-starrer ‘The India Story’ director: Neither food nor water, we aren't getting anything original

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Director Chettan, who has helmed the upcoming film ‘The India Story’, has spoken on the gravity of the situation when it comes to food safety in the country.

The director spoke with IANS along with actress Kajal Aggarwal during the promotions of the film in the city.

He told IANS, “The situation is dangerous. Nothing that we get on our plates is original. Even the mineral water isn’t original. I have done the research. We need three things in life, food, clothing, and health. But if we don't have good food, then what do we do with clothing and health? So, this is the situation today. I feel that all the parents in India will definitely cry after watching the film. They won't be able to sleep at night. I’m not saying this because it’s my film but they will get to know the reality”.

He further mentioned, “We work so hard to put the food on our plates but if there is poison in your plate, then all the efforts go to waste. This film is for every family. It's for every Indian. So, after watching this film, you have to pay attention to everything”.

‘The India Story’ also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role. The film explores the issue of pesticide misuse, food adulteration, and their impact on public health. Kajal Aggarwal plays Advocate Archana, a lawyer who joins forces with an ordinary citizen seeking justice against powerful corporate interests accused of endangering lives. Through its courtroom drama and investigative narrative, the film aims to spark discussion about food safety, corporate accountability, and environmental concerns. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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